Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 24
Kalloni 3 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1
Sunday, February 23
Atromitos Athinon 2 Xanthi 0
Panathinaikos 1 Ergotelis 1
PAOK Salonika 3 Panthrakikos 0
PAS Giannena 0 Veria 1
Platanias 2 Aris Salonika 1
Saturday, February 22
Apollon Smyrni 1 Panionios 2
Levadiakos 3 Asteras Tripolis 1
OFI Crete 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 26 24 2 0 78 9 74
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 26 17 3 6 52 25 54
3 Atromitos Athinon 26 15 7 4 40 18 52
4 Panathinaikos 26 14 5 7 39 22 47
5 Asteras Tripolis 26 12 9 5 37 25 45
-------------------------
6 Panaitolikos Agrinion 26 9 7 10 27 25 34
7 Panthrakikos 26 9 7 10 31 38 34
8 OFI Crete 26 8 9 9 21 32 33
9 Kalloni 26 10 2 14 26 43 32
10 PAS Giannena 26 10 2 14 27 36 32
11 Ergotelis 26 7 10 9 26 29 31
12 Levadiakos 26 9 3 14 29 44 30
13 Panionios 26 8 6 12 23 30 30
14 Xanthi 26 8 5 13 29 41 29
15 Platanias 26 6 7 13 24 38 25
-------------------------
16 Apollon Smyrni 26 6 7 13 31 41 25
-------------------------
17 Veria 26 5 8 13 20 44 23
18 Aris Salonika 26 3 9 14 21 41 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation