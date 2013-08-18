Soccer-Southampton edge seven-goal thriller at Watford
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 18 Apollon Smyrni 2 Aris Salonika 1 Asteras Tripolis 3 PAS Giannena 3 Levadiakos 2 Panthrakikos 2 OFI Crete 0 Panionios 0 Panathinaikos 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Saturday, August 17 Atromitos Athinon 2 Ergotelis 2 PAOK Salonika 3 Xanthi 0 Platanias 2 Veria 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Apollon Smyrni 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 1 Panathinaikos 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 1 PAOK Salonika 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Asteras Tripolis 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 4 Atromitos Athinon 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Ergotelis 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Levadiakos 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 OFI Crete 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Panionios 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Panthrakikos 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 PAS Giannena 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 4 Platanias 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Veria 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 14 Aris Salonika 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Kalloni 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 14 Xanthi 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-13: Champions League Play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 19 Kalloni v Olympiakos Piraeus (1830)
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
March 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday Hibernian (II) 3 John McGinn 7, Jason Cummings 12pen, James Keatings 79 Ayr United (II) 1 Craig McGuffie 33 Red Card: Scott McKenna 45 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 13,602 - - - Rangers 6 Martyn Waghorn 33pen, Joe Garner 48,88,90+1, Jon Toral 77, Clint Hill 82 Hamilton Academical 0
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.