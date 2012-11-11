Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
AEK Athens 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Atromitos Athinon 1 Panionios 0
Panthrakikos 1 Asteras Tripolis 0
PAOK Salonika 2 Platanias 0
Saturday, November 10
Levadiakos 2 Aris Salonika 1
OFI Crete 2 Veria 0
PAS Giannena 1 Xanthi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 10 9 1 0 26 5 28
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 10 7 2 1 16 5 23
3 Panionios 10 6 0 4 10 10 18
4 Asteras Tripolis 10 5 2 3 12 5 17
4 Atromitos Athinon 10 4 5 1 9 5 17
-------------------------
6 OFI Crete 10 3 4 3 11 11 13
7 PAS Giannena 10 3 3 4 8 8 12
8 Panathinaikos 9 3 5 1 9 7 12
8 Platanias 10 3 3 4 10 10 12
10 Aris Salonika 10 2 4 4 9 14 10
11 Kerkyra 9 2 4 3 6 10 10
12 Veria 10 2 3 5 6 12 9
13 Xanthi 10 2 3 5 6 14 9
-------------------------
14 Panthrakikos 10 3 0 7 8 15 9
15 Levadiakos 10 2 3 5 5 11 9
16 AEK Athens 10 1 2 7 4 13 5
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 12
Kerkyra v Panathinaikos (1730)