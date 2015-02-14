Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Ergotelis 0 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Asteras Tripolis 0 Panthrakikos 3 Niki Volos 0 awd. PAS Giannina 1 Panionios 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 18 4 2 55 14 58 ------------------------- 2 Panathinaikos 23 15 4 4 39 16 49 3 PAOK Salonika 23 15 2 6 44 28 47 4 Panaitolikos Agrinion 24 11 8 5 34 18 41 5 Asteras Tripolis 24 12 5 7 37 26 41 ------------------------- 6 PAS Giannina 24 9 10 5 34 26 37 7 Xanthi 23 8 9 6 35 32 33 8 Veria 23 8 7 8 31 38 31 9 Atromitos Athinon 22 7 10 5 22 18 31 10 Kalloni 23 6 10 7 21 24 28 11 Kerkyra 23 7 6 10 24 26 27 12 Panthrakikos 24 6 9 9 23 33 27 13 Platanias 23 7 4 12 19 24 25 14 Panionios 23 6 6 11 24 32 24 15 Levadiakos 23 5 7 11 24 24 22 ------------------------- 16 Ergotelis 23 5 6 12 26 46 21 ------------------------- 17 OFI Crete * 22 7 2 13 22 39 13 18 Niki Volos 24 2 1 21 7 57 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 10 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 OFI Crete v Panathinaikos (1300) Kerkyra v Kalloni (1515) Levadiakos v Veria (1515) Atromitos Athinon v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, February 16 Xanthi v Platanias (1730)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.