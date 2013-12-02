Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 2
PAS Giannena 0 PAOK Salonika 2
Sunday, December 1
Aris Salonika 2 Panthrakikos 2
OFI Crete 3 Kalloni 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Ergotelis 0
Panionios 0 Xanthi 0
Veria 4 Levadiakos 3
Saturday, November 30
Apollon Smyrni 1 Panathinaikos 1
Asteras Tripolis 3 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Platanias 1 Atromitos Athinon 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 13 12 1 0 41 4 37
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 13 10 1 2 25 12 31
3 Atromitos Athinon 13 6 4 3 19 11 22
4 Panathinaikos 13 6 3 4 17 13 21
5 Asteras Tripolis 13 5 6 2 21 14 21
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 13 5 3 5 17 19 18
7 Kalloni 13 6 0 7 15 20 18
8 Panaitolikos Agrinion 13 4 5 4 14 13 17
9 Ergotelis 13 4 5 4 14 14 17
10 PAS Giannena 13 5 2 6 14 17 17
11 Panionios 13 4 4 5 14 17 16
12 OFI Crete 13 3 6 4 12 15 15
12 Panthrakikos 13 3 6 4 15 21 15
14 Levadiakos 13 4 2 7 15 25 14
-------------------------
15 Platanias 13 2 6 5 12 17 12
16 Veria 13 2 4 7 12 23 10
-------------------------
17 Apollon Smyrni 13 2 3 8 12 22 9
18 Aris Salonika 13 2 3 8 9 21 9
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation