Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 AEK Athens 0 Panionios 2 Kalloni 0 Platanias 4 Panthrakikos 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 7 0 0 22 3 21 ------------------------- 2 Panathinaikos 6 5 0 1 11 2 15 3 Panionios 7 4 1 2 11 7 13 4 AEK Athens 7 4 1 2 10 8 13 5 PAOK Salonika 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 ------------------------- 6 Levadiakos 6 3 0 3 6 8 9 7 PAS Giannina 6 2 2 2 9 12 8 8 Veria 6 2 2 2 6 7 8 9 Asteras Tripolis 6 2 2 2 7 7 8 10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 6 2 1 3 7 13 7 11 Xanthi 6 1 3 2 3 5 6 12 Iraklis 6 1 3 2 4 5 6 13 Atromitos Athinon 6 2 0 4 4 6 6 ------------------------- 14 Platanias 7 1 2 4 7 10 5 15 Kalloni 7 1 2 4 6 10 5 16 Panthrakikos 7 0 2 5 2 13 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Veria v Atromitos Athinon (1300) Asteras Tripolis v Xanthi (1515) Levadiakos v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1515) Iraklis v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, October 19 Panathinaikos v PAS Giannina (1415)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.