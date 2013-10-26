Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Asteras Tripolis 2 Levadiakos 0
Ergotelis 0 Panathinaikos 2
Xanthi 0 Atromitos Athinon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 8 7 1 0 24 2 22
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
3 Atromitos Athinon 9 5 2 2 15 7 17
4 Panathinaikos 9 4 2 3 11 10 14
5 Ergotelis 9 3 5 1 10 7 14
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 9 4 1 4 12 14 13
7 Asteras Tripolis 9 3 4 2 14 11 13
8 Panthrakikos 8 3 4 1 10 8 13
9 Panaitolikos Agrinion 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
10 PAS Giannena 8 3 1 4 8 9 10
11 Kalloni 8 3 0 5 7 11 9
11 Panionios 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
13 Aris Salonika 8 2 2 4 5 10 8
13 Levadiakos 9 2 2 5 7 19 8
-------------------------
15 Apollon Smyrni 8 2 1 5 10 16 7
16 OFI Crete 8 0 6 2 4 7 6
-------------------------
17 Platanias 8 0 5 3 7 13 5
17 Veria 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Aris Salonika v Platanias (1300)
Panionios v Apollon Smyrni (1515)
Panthrakikos v PAOK Salonika (1515)
Veria v PAS Giannena (1515)
Olympiakos Piraeus v OFI Crete (1730)
Monday, October 28
Panaitolikos Agrinion v Kalloni (1730)