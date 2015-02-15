Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
Atromitos Athinon 4 PAOK Salonika 0
Kerkyra 2 Kalloni 0
Levadiakos 0 Veria 2
OFI Crete 2 Panathinaikos 3
Saturday, February 14
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Ergotelis 0
Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Asteras Tripolis 0
Panthrakikos 3 Niki Volos 0 awd.
PAS Giannina 1 Panionios 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 18 4 2 55 14 58
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 24 16 4 4 42 18 52
3 PAOK Salonika 24 15 2 7 44 32 47
4 Panaitolikos Agrinion 24 11 8 5 34 18 41
5 Asteras Tripolis 24 12 5 7 37 26 41
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannina 24 9 10 5 34 26 37
7 Veria 24 9 7 8 33 38 34
8 Atromitos Athinon 23 8 10 5 26 18 34
9 Xanthi 23 8 9 6 35 32 33
10 Kerkyra 24 8 6 10 26 26 30
11 Kalloni 24 6 10 8 21 26 28
12 Panthrakikos 24 6 9 9 23 33 27
13 Platanias 23 7 4 12 19 24 25
14 Panionios 23 6 6 11 24 32 24
15 Levadiakos 24 5 7 12 24 26 22
-------------------------
16 Ergotelis 23 5 6 12 26 46 21
-------------------------
17 OFI Crete * 23 7 2 14 24 42 13
18 Niki Volos 24 2 1 21 7 57 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 10 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 16
Xanthi v Platanias (1730)