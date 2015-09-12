Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Kalloni 1 Asteras Tripolis 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Platanias 1
Veria 0 PAOK Salonika 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 3 0 0 8 1 9
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
3 Atromitos Athinon 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
4 PAOK Salonika 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
5 PAS Giannina 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
6 AEK Athens 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
7 Asteras Tripolis 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
8 Veria 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
10 Iraklis 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 Panionios 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
12 Xanthi 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
13 Kalloni 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
-------------------------
14 Platanias 3 0 0 3 2 8 0
15 Levadiakos 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
16 Panthrakikos 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
AEK Athens v PAS Giannina (1300)
Atromitos Athinon v Xanthi (1515)
Panaitolikos Agrinion v Panthrakikos (1515)
Panionios v Panathinaikos (1730)
Monday, September 14
Iraklis v Levadiakos (1630)