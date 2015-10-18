Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Asteras Tripolis 1 Xanthi 1
Iraklis 3 PAOK Salonika 3
Levadiakos 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 2
Veria 0 Atromitos Athinon 1
Saturday, October 17
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 AEK Athens 0
Panionios 2 Kalloni 0
Platanias 4 Panthrakikos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 7 0 0 22 3 21
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 6 5 0 1 11 2 15
3 Panionios 7 4 1 2 11 7 13
4 AEK Athens 7 4 1 2 10 8 13
5 PAOK Salonika 7 3 2 2 11 10 11
-------------------------
6 Levadiakos 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
7 Asteras Tripolis 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
8 Atromitos Athinon 7 3 0 4 5 6 9
9 Veria 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
10 PAS Giannina 6 2 2 2 9 12 8
11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 7 2 2 3 9 15 8
12 Iraklis 7 1 4 2 7 8 7
13 Xanthi 7 1 4 2 4 6 7
-------------------------
14 Platanias 7 1 2 4 7 10 5
15 Kalloni 7 1 2 4 6 10 5
16 Panthrakikos 7 0 2 5 2 13 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 19
Panathinaikos v PAS Giannina (1415)