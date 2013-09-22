Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
Ergotelis 1 Panionios 1
Levadiakos 1 PAS Giannena 0
Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Panthrakikos 1 Veria 0
PAOK Salonika 1 Platanias 0
Saturday, September 21
Asteras Tripolis 2 Kalloni 0
Atromitos Athinon 2 Apollon Smyrni 0
Panathinaikos 1 OFI Crete 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 4 1 0 12 1 13
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 5 4 0 1 10 4 12
3 Asteras Tripolis 5 2 3 0 9 5 9
4 Kalloni 5 3 0 2 6 4 9
5 Panathinaikos 5 2 2 1 5 5 8
5 Panthrakikos 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
-------------------------
7 PAS Giannena 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
8 Ergotelis 5 1 4 0 5 3 7
9 Atromitos Athinon 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
10 Panionios 5 1 3 1 6 6 6
11 Levadiakos 5 1 2 2 4 10 5
11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
11 Veria 5 1 2 2 6 6 5
14 Platanias 5 0 4 1 4 5 4
14 Xanthi 4 1 1 2 1 7 4
-------------------------
16 Apollon Smyrni 5 1 0 4 3 10 3
16 OFI Crete 5 0 3 2 1 4 3
-------------------------
18 Aris Salonika 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2-6: Champions League Play-off
16-17: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 23
Xanthi v Aris Salonika (1630)