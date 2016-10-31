Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Panetolikos 1 PAS Giannina 2
Sunday, October 30
Asteras Tripolis 1 Levadiakos 0
Panathinaikos 2 Iraklis 0
PAOK Salonika 1 AEK 0
Veria 0 Platanias 0
Saturday, October 29
Atromitos 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Larissa 2 Panionios 0
Xanthi 0 Kerkyra 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 6 0 1 16 4 18
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 7 4 2 1 14 4 14
3 PAS Giannina 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
4 PAOK Salonika * 7 4 2 1 7 4 11
5 AEK 7 3 2 2 8 6 11
-------------------------
6 Panionios 7 3 1 3 8 7 10
7 Atromitos 7 3 1 3 4 7 10
8 Xanthi 7 2 3 2 4 7 9
9 Platanias 7 2 3 2 4 5 9
10 Panetolikos 7 2 2 3 9 6 8
11 Larissa 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
12 Levadiakos 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
13 Kerkyra 7 2 1 4 5 8 7
14 Asteras Tripolis 7 2 0 5 5 11 6
-------------------------
15 Veria 7 1 3 3 4 11 6
16 Iraklis 7 0 2 5 5 11 2
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation