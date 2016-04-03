BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Atromitos Athinon 1 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Iraklis 0 Asteras Tripolis 1 Kalloni 0 AEK Athens 0 Levadiakos 1 PAS Giannina 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Panthrakikos 0 Panathinaikos 3 Veria 2 Panionios 3 PAOK Salonika 1 Platanias 3 Xanthi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 27 25 1 1 69 14 76 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 28 16 6 6 41 18 54 3 Panathinaikos * 28 17 3 8 46 25 51 4 Panionios 28 12 8 8 33 24 44 5 PAOK Salonika 28 12 8 8 43 32 44 ------------------------- 6 Platanias 28 10 8 10 32 28 38 7 Asteras Tripolis 28 10 7 11 29 29 37 8 PAS Giannina 28 10 6 12 33 40 36 9 Atromitos Athinon 28 10 6 12 21 29 36 10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 28 9 7 12 28 41 34 11 Levadiakos 28 8 10 10 24 34 34 12 Xanthi 28 6 14 8 26 30 32 13 Iraklis 27 7 10 10 21 30 31 14 Veria 28 5 11 12 17 30 26 ------------------------- R15 Panthrakikos 28 3 8 17 17 49 17 R16 Kalloni 28 3 7 18 17 44 16 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.