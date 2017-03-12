March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
AEK 3 PAOK Salonika 0
Kerkyra 1 Xanthi 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Atromitos 0
Platanias 1 Veria 0
Saturday, March 11
Iraklis 1 Panathinaikos 1
Panionios 1 Larissa 0
PAS Giannina 0 Panetolikos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 17 3 4 45 13 54
-------------------------
2 Panionios 24 14 6 4 31 15 48
3 PAOK Salonika * 24 14 4 6 36 17 43
4 Panathinaikos 24 11 9 4 37 14 42
5 AEK 24 10 10 4 41 19 40
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 24 11 6 7 25 21 39
7 Platanias 24 10 8 6 29 26 38
8 Atromitos 24 10 5 9 24 31 35
9 PAS Giannina 24 8 9 7 26 24 33
10 Kerkyra 24 7 8 9 20 24 29
11 Panetolikos 24 7 6 11 26 31 27
12 Larissa 24 4 9 11 20 34 21
13 Asteras Tripolis 23 5 5 13 22 39 20
14 Levadiakos 23 4 5 14 17 40 17
-------------------------
15 Iraklis 24 2 10 12 18 34 16
16 Veria 24 2 7 15 11 46 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 13
Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1730)