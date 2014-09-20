Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
OFI Crete 1 Atromitos Athinon 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Veria 0
Xanthi 2 Levadiakos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
-------------------------
2 Veria 4 3 0 1 6 6 9
3 PAOK Salonika 3 2 1 0 8 1 7
4 Kalloni 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
5 Atromitos Athinon 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
-------------------------
6 Panionios 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
7 OFI Crete 4 2 0 2 2 4 6
8 PAS Giannina 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
9 Xanthi 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
10 Kerkyra 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Panathinaikos 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
12 Asteras Tripolis 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
13 Platanias 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
14 Panthrakikos 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
15 Levadiakos 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
16 Panaitolikos Agrinion 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
-------------------------
17 Ergotelis 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
18 Niki Volos 3 0 0 3 1 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Asteras Tripolis v Kalloni (1300)
Kerkyra v PAS Giannina (1515)
Niki Volos v Ergotelis (1515)
Panthrakikos v Panionios (1515)
Platanias v Panathinaikos (1730)
Monday, September 22
Panaitolikos Agrinion v PAOK Salonika (1630)