Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Sunday, January 18 Atromitos Athinon 3 Niki Volos 0 awd. Saturday, January 17 Kerkyra 0 Xanthi 0 Panionios 1 Panathinaikos 1 Veria 4 OFI Crete 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 18 13 3 2 43 13 42 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 18 13 1 4 38 23 40 3 Panathinaikos 19 11 4 4 31 16 37 4 Asteras Tripolis 18 9 5 4 30 20 32 5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 18 8 7 3 25 13 31 ------------------------- 6 Veria 19 8 6 5 29 27 30 7 Atromitos Athinon 19 7 8 4 19 14 29 8 Xanthi 19 7 6 6 29 27 27 9 PAS Giannina 18 6 8 4 22 17 26 10 Kalloni 18 5 8 5 13 15 23 11 Platanias 18 6 4 8 16 17 22 12 Kerkyra 19 6 4 9 19 24 22 13 Levadiakos 18 4 6 8 19 18 18 14 Panthrakikos 18 3 8 7 13 25 17 15 Panionios 18 4 4 10 18 27 16 ------------------------- 16 OFI Crete * 19 6 2 11 17 32 14 ------------------------- 17 Ergotelis 17 2 5 10 15 33 11 18 Niki Volos 19 2 1 16 7 42 7 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 16: Relegation play-off 17-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1300) PAOK Salonika v Platanias (1515) PAS Giannina v Panthrakikos (1515) Olympiakos Piraeus v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1730) Monday, January 19 Ergotelis v Kalloni (1730)