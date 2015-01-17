Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Sunday, January 18
Atromitos Athinon 3 Niki Volos 0 awd.
Saturday, January 17
Kerkyra 0 Xanthi 0
Panionios 1 Panathinaikos 1
Veria 4 OFI Crete 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 18 13 3 2 43 13 42
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 18 13 1 4 38 23 40
3 Panathinaikos 19 11 4 4 31 16 37
4 Asteras Tripolis 18 9 5 4 30 20 32
5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 18 8 7 3 25 13 31
-------------------------
6 Veria 19 8 6 5 29 27 30
7 Atromitos Athinon 19 7 8 4 19 14 29
8 Xanthi 19 7 6 6 29 27 27
9 PAS Giannina 18 6 8 4 22 17 26
10 Kalloni 18 5 8 5 13 15 23
11 Platanias 18 6 4 8 16 17 22
12 Kerkyra 19 6 4 9 19 24 22
13 Levadiakos 18 4 6 8 19 18 18
14 Panthrakikos 18 3 8 7 13 25 17
15 Panionios 18 4 4 10 18 27 16
-------------------------
16 OFI Crete * 19 6 2 11 17 32 14
-------------------------
17 Ergotelis 17 2 5 10 15 33 11
18 Niki Volos 19 2 1 16 7 42 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 18
Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1300)
PAOK Salonika v Platanias (1515)
PAS Giannina v Panthrakikos (1515)
Olympiakos Piraeus v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1730)
Monday, January 19
Ergotelis v Kalloni (1730)