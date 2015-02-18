Soccer-Italy-Albania match interrupted after away fans set off firecrackers
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy's World Cup qualifier at home to Albania was interrupted early in the second half on Friday when visiting fans set off firecrackers.
Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 18 Ergotelis 2 Panionios 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 18 4 2 55 14 58 ------------------------- 2 Panathinaikos 24 16 4 4 42 18 52 3 PAOK Salonika 24 15 2 7 44 32 47 4 Panaitolikos Agrinion 24 11 8 5 34 18 41 5 Asteras Tripolis 24 12 5 7 37 26 41 ------------------------- 6 PAS Giannina 24 9 10 5 34 26 37 7 Veria 24 9 7 8 33 38 34 8 Atromitos Athinon 23 8 10 5 26 18 34 9 Xanthi 24 8 10 6 35 32 34 10 Kerkyra 24 8 6 10 26 26 30 11 Kalloni 24 6 10 8 21 26 28 12 Panthrakikos 24 6 9 9 23 33 27 13 Platanias 24 7 5 12 19 24 26 14 Panionios 24 6 7 11 26 34 25 ------------------------- 15 Ergotelis 24 5 7 12 28 48 22 16 Levadiakos 24 5 7 12 24 26 22 17 OFI Crete * 23 7 2 14 24 42 13 R18 Niki Volos** 24 2 1 21 7 57 -6 ------------------------- * Deducted 10 points. ** Niki Volos officially relegated with -6 points. R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 21 Niki Volos v Xanthi (1300) Panthrakikos v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300) Kalloni v PAS Giannina (1515) Veria v PAOK Salonika (1730) Sunday, February 22 Asteras Tripolis v OFI Crete (1300) Panionios v Levadiakos (1515) Platanias v Kerkyra (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, February 23 Ergotelis v Atromitos Athinon (1730)
MONASTIR, Tunisia, March 24 Vincent Aboubakar picked up where he left off some 50 days ago as he propelled Cameroon to a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia in their first outing since winning the African Nations Cup.