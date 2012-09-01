Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 1
Platanias 2 Panthrakikos 0
Veria 0 Panionios 1
Xanthi 1 AEK Athens 0
Friday, August 31
Panathinaikos 1 PAS Giannena 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Panionios 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
2 Platanias 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
2 Xanthi 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
5 Asteras Tripolis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Atromitos Athinon 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
5 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 PAOK Salonika 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
9 PAS Giannena 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
10 OFI Crete 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
11 AEK Athens 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
11 Aris Salonika 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Kerkyra 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
11 Levadiakos 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Panthrakikos 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
11 Veria 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-8: Champions League Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 2
Aris Salonika v OFI Crete (1515)
Asteras Tripolis v Kerkyra (1515)
Olympiakos Piraeus v Levadiakos (1730)
Monday, September 3
Atromitos Athinon v PAOK Salonika (1730)