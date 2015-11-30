Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 30
Kalloni 1 PAOK Salonika 3
Sunday, November 29
AEK Athens 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Levadiakos 1 Xanthi 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Asteras Tripolis 1
Platanias 0 Veria 0
Saturday, November 28
Atromitos Athinon 1 Panthrakikos 2
Iraklis 1 Panathinaikos 0
Panionios 2 PAS Giannina 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 11 11 0 0 31 5 33
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 12 7 2 3 19 11 23
3 Panionios 12 7 1 4 17 11 22
4 Panathinaikos 11 7 1 3 17 8 22
5 Asteras Tripolis 12 6 3 3 15 13 21
-------------------------
6 PAOK Salonika 12 5 4 3 21 17 19
7 Platanias 12 4 3 5 14 15 15
8 Levadiakos 12 4 3 5 11 15 15
9 Xanthi 12 3 6 3 11 10 15
10 PAS Giannina 12 4 2 6 16 22 14
11 Iraklis 12 3 5 4 11 15 14
12 Veria 12 3 5 4 8 11 14
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 12 3 3 6 13 23 12
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 12 3 0 9 8 15 9
15 Kalloni 12 1 4 7 11 19 7
16 Panthrakikos 12 1 4 7 8 21 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation