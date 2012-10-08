Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 8
Levadiakos 0 Panthrakikos 3
Sunday, October 7
Aris Salonika 0 Platanias 2
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Asteras Tripolis 0
PAS Giannena 1 Panionios 2
Xanthi 1 Panathinaikos 2
Saturday, October 6
AEK Athens 1 Kerkyra 1
OFI Crete 1 PAOK Salonika 1
Veria 2 Atromitos Athinon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 6 0 0 14 3 18
-------------------------
2 Panionios 6 5 0 1 7 5 15
3 PAOK Salonika 6 4 1 1 11 4 13
4 Platanias 6 3 2 1 8 4 11
5 Asteras Tripolis 6 3 1 2 7 4 10
-------------------------
6 Atromitos Athinon 6 2 3 1 6 4 9
7 Veria 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
8 Panathinaikos 6 2 3 1 5 4 7
9 OFI Crete 6 1 3 2 5 6 6
9 Panthrakikos 6 2 0 4 5 8 6
11 Aris Salonika 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
12 Xanthi 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
13 Kerkyra 6 1 2 3 4 9 5
-------------------------
14 PAS Giannena 6 1 2 3 4 6 5
15 Levadiakos 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
16 AEK Athens 6 0 2 4 3 7 2
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation