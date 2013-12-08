Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Atromitos Athinon 3 OFI Crete 0
Kalloni 0 Panathinaikos 4
Panthrakikos 2 PAS Giannena 0
PAOK Salonika 0 Apollon Smyrni 0
Xanthi 3 Veria 0
Saturday, December 7
Ergotelis 3 Aris Salonika 3
Levadiakos 2 Platanias 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Asteras Tripolis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 14 13 1 0 43 4 40
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 14 10 2 2 25 12 32
3 Atromitos Athinon 14 7 4 3 22 11 25
4 Panathinaikos 14 7 3 4 21 13 24
5 Asteras Tripolis 14 5 6 3 21 16 21
5 Xanthi 14 6 3 5 20 19 21
-------------------------
7 Ergotelis 14 4 6 4 17 17 18
8 Kalloni 14 6 0 8 15 24 18
9 Panthrakikos 14 4 6 4 17 21 18
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 13 4 5 4 14 13 17
11 Levadiakos 14 5 2 7 17 25 17
12 PAS Giannena 14 5 2 7 14 19 17
13 Panionios 13 4 4 5 14 17 16
14 OFI Crete 14 3 6 5 12 18 15
-------------------------
15 Platanias 14 2 6 6 12 19 12
16 Apollon Smyrni 14 2 4 8 12 22 10
-------------------------
17 Aris Salonika 14 2 4 8 12 24 10
18 Veria 14 2 4 8 12 26 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2-6: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 9
Panaitolikos Agrinion v Panionios (1730)