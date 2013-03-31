March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 31
Levadiakos 0 AEK Athens 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 0 PAOK Salonika 0
Veria 2 Kerkyra 0
Xanthi 0 Atromitos Athinon 0
Saturday, March 30
Aris Salonika 0 Panthrakikos 0
OFI Crete 2 PAS Giannena 1
Panathinaikos 0 Platanias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 27 22 4 1 57 14 70
-------------------------
2 Asteras Tripolis 26 16 5 5 37 16 53
2 PAOK Salonika 27 15 8 4 41 19 53
4 Atromitos Athinon 27 10 12 5 23 19 42
5 PAS Giannena 27 10 8 9 25 22 38
-------------------------
6 Panathinaikos 27 9 10 8 28 27 35
6 Xanthi 27 9 8 10 24 23 35
8 Platanias 27 9 6 12 27 33 33
9 Levadiakos 27 8 7 12 19 31 31
10 Panionios 26 10 1 15 29 36 31
11 OFI Crete 27 8 7 12 29 39 31
12 AEK Athens 27 8 6 13 21 30 30
13 Veria 27 7 9 11 23 30 30
14 Panthrakikos 27 7 6 14 22 31 27
-------------------------
15 Aris Salonika 27 5 11 11 26 39 26
16 Kerkyra 27 4 8 15 14 36 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 1
Panionios v Asteras Tripolis (1630)