Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Asteras Tripolis 1 Kalloni 0
Kerkyra 2 PAS Giannina 0
Niki Volos 1 Ergotelis 4
Panthrakikos 1 Panionios 0
Platanias 2 Panathinaikos 3
Saturday, September 20
OFI Crete 1 Atromitos Athinon 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Veria 0
Xanthi 2 Levadiakos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
-------------------------
2 Veria 4 3 0 1 6 6 9
3 Kalloni 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
4 PAOK Salonika 3 2 1 0 8 1 7
5 Kerkyra 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
-------------------------
6 Atromitos Athinon 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
7 Panathinaikos 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
8 Panionios 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
9 OFI Crete 4 2 0 2 2 4 6
10 Asteras Tripolis 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
11 PAS Giannina 4 1 2 1 6 6 5
12 Xanthi 4 1 2 1 6 5 5
13 Panthrakikos 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
14 Platanias 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
15 Ergotelis 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
-------------------------
16 Panaitolikos Agrinion 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
-------------------------
17 Levadiakos 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
18 Niki Volos 4 0 0 4 2 11 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
Panaitolikos Agrinion v PAOK Salonika (1630)