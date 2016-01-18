Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 18
Platanias 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Sunday, January 17
Asteras Tripolis 3 Kalloni 1
Panathinaikos 0 Panionios 0
PAOK Salonika 2 Veria 1
PAS Giannina 0 AEK Athens 2
Saturday, January 16
Levadiakos 1 Iraklis 1
Panthrakikos 0 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Xanthi 2 Atromitos Athinon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 18 17 1 0 48 11 52
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 18 11 3 4 31 15 36
3 PAOK Salonika 17 9 5 3 29 20 32
4 Panathinaikos * 18 11 2 5 26 14 32
5 Asteras Tripolis 18 8 3 7 24 21 27
-------------------------
6 Panionios 18 8 3 7 21 18 27
7 Levadiakos 17 6 5 6 16 20 23
8 Iraklis 18 5 7 6 17 20 22
9 PAS Giannina 18 6 3 9 21 29 21
10 Platanias 18 5 5 8 17 21 20
11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 18 5 5 8 20 30 20
12 Veria 18 4 7 7 11 17 19
13 Xanthi 17 3 9 5 16 18 18
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 17 5 3 9 13 18 18
15 Panthrakikos 18 2 7 9 12 29 13
16 Kalloni 18 1 4 13 12 33 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation