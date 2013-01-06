Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, January 6 Aris Salonika 2 Panionios 1 Atromitos Athinon 2 Kerkyra 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Veria 0 Panthrakikos 1 PAOK Salonika 4 Saturday, January 5 Asteras Tripolis 3 AEK Athens 1 Panathinaikos 1 Levadiakos 2 Platanias 1 PAS Giannena 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 16 13 3 0 38 10 42 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 16 10 4 2 25 10 34 3 Asteras Tripolis 16 8 4 4 22 11 28 4 Atromitos Athinon 16 7 7 2 17 12 28 5 Levadiakos 16 7 3 6 13 13 24 ------------------------- 6 PAS Giannena 16 6 4 6 16 15 22 7 Panionios 16 7 0 9 18 22 21 8 Panthrakikos 16 6 2 8 17 20 20 9 Panathinaikos 16 5 7 4 17 17 20 10 OFI Crete 15 4 5 6 16 18 17 11 Platanias 16 4 5 7 14 19 17 12 Aris Salonika 16 3 7 6 14 23 16 13 Veria 16 3 6 7 10 20 15 13 Xanthi 15 3 6 6 11 16 15 ------------------------- 15 AEK Athens 16 3 3 10 12 20 12 15 Kerkyra 16 2 6 8 7 21 12 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 7 Xanthi v OFI Crete (1730)