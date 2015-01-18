Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 18
Atromitos Athinon 3 Niki Volos 0 awd.
Levadiakos 3 Asteras Tripolis 1
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
PAOK Salonika 1 Platanias 0
PAS Giannina 2 Panthrakikos 2
Saturday, January 17
Kerkyra 0 Xanthi 0
Panionios 1 Panathinaikos 1
Veria 4 OFI Crete 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 19 14 3 2 45 13 45
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 19 14 1 4 39 23 43
3 Panathinaikos 19 11 4 4 31 16 37
4 Asteras Tripolis 19 9 5 5 31 23 32
5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 19 8 7 4 25 15 31
-------------------------
6 Veria 19 8 6 5 29 27 30
7 Atromitos Athinon 19 7 8 4 19 14 29
8 Xanthi 19 7 6 6 29 27 27
9 PAS Giannina 19 6 9 4 24 19 27
10 Kalloni 18 5 8 5 13 15 23
11 Platanias 19 6 4 9 16 18 22
12 Kerkyra 19 6 4 9 19 24 22
13 Levadiakos 19 5 6 8 22 19 21
14 Panthrakikos 19 3 9 7 15 27 18
15 Panionios 18 4 4 10 18 27 16
-------------------------
16 OFI Crete * 19 6 2 11 17 32 14
-------------------------
17 Ergotelis 17 2 5 10 15 33 11
18 Niki Volos 19 2 1 16 7 42 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 19
Ergotelis v Kalloni (1730)