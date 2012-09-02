Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Aris Salonika 0 OFI Crete 0
Asteras Tripolis 3 Kerkyra 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Levadiakos 0
Saturday, September 1
Platanias 2 Panthrakikos 0
Veria 0 Panionios 1
Xanthi 1 AEK Athens 0
Friday, August 31
Panathinaikos 1 PAS Giannena 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Asteras Tripolis 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
1 Panionios 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
4 Panathinaikos 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
4 Platanias 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
4 Xanthi 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
7 Atromitos Athinon 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
7 PAOK Salonika 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 OFI Crete 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
9 PAS Giannena 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Aris Salonika 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
12 AEK Athens 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
12 Kerkyra 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
12 Levadiakos 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
12 Panthrakikos 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
12 Veria 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-6: Champions League Play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 3
Atromitos Athinon v PAOK Salonika (1730)