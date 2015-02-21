Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Kalloni 1 PAS Giannina 0
Niki Volos 0 Xanthi 3 awd.
Panthrakikos 0 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Veria 1 PAOK Salonika 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 18 4 2 55 14 58
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 24 16 4 4 42 18 52
3 PAOK Salonika 25 16 2 7 47 33 50
4 Panaitolikos Agrinion 25 11 9 5 34 18 42
5 Asteras Tripolis 24 12 5 7 37 26 41
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 25 9 10 6 38 32 37
7 PAS Giannina 25 9 10 6 34 27 37
8 Veria 25 9 7 9 34 41 34
9 Atromitos Athinon 23 8 10 5 26 18 34
10 Kalloni 25 7 10 8 22 26 31
11 Kerkyra 24 8 6 10 26 26 30
12 Panthrakikos 25 6 10 9 23 33 28
13 Platanias 24 7 5 12 19 24 26
14 Panionios 24 6 7 11 26 34 25
-------------------------
15 Ergotelis 24 5 7 12 28 48 22
16 Levadiakos 24 5 7 12 24 26 22
17 OFI Crete * 23 7 2 14 24 42 13
R18 Niki Volos** 25 2 1 22 7 60 -6
-------------------------
* Deducted 10 points.
** Niki Volos officially relegated with -6 points.
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Asteras Tripolis v OFI Crete (1300)
Panionios v Levadiakos (1515)
Platanias v Kerkyra (1515)
Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730)
Monday, February 23
Ergotelis v Atromitos Athinon (1730)