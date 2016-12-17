Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Kerkyra 0 PAOK Salonika 5 Platanias 3 Atromitos 0 Veria 0 Xanthi 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 11 9 1 1 25 4 28 ------------------------- 2 Xanthi 12 6 4 2 16 11 22 3 Panathinaikos 11 6 3 2 17 8 21 4 AEK 11 5 4 2 18 9 19 5 Panionios 11 5 3 3 12 9 18 ------------------------- 6 PAS Giannina 11 5 2 4 14 11 17 7 Atromitos 12 5 2 5 12 17 17 8 PAOK Salonika * 12 6 2 4 18 10 17 9 Panetolikos 11 4 3 4 16 11 15 10 Platanias 12 3 5 4 9 13 14 11 Levadiakos 11 3 3 5 11 19 12 12 Kerkyra 12 3 3 6 8 15 12 13 Asteras Tripolis 11 3 2 6 9 16 11 14 Larissa 11 2 3 6 10 17 9 ------------------------- 15 Veria 12 1 5 6 5 20 8 16 Iraklis 11 1 3 7 8 18 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Olympiakos Piraeus v Panetolikos (1300) Iraklis v Asteras Tripolis (1515) Levadiakos v Panionios (1515) Larissa v Panathinaikos (1730) Monday, December 19 AEK v PAS Giannina (1730)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------