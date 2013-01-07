Jan 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 7
Xanthi 3 OFI Crete 0
Sunday, January 6
Aris Salonika 2 Panionios 1
Atromitos Athinon 2 Kerkyra 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Veria 0
Panthrakikos 1 PAOK Salonika 4
Saturday, January 5
Asteras Tripolis 3 AEK Athens 1
Panathinaikos 1 Levadiakos 2
Platanias 1 PAS Giannena 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 16 13 3 0 38 10 42
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 16 10 4 2 25 10 34
3 Asteras Tripolis 16 8 4 4 22 11 28
4 Atromitos Athinon 16 7 7 2 17 12 28
5 Levadiakos 16 7 3 6 13 13 24
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannena 16 6 4 6 16 15 22
7 Panionios 16 7 0 9 18 22 21
8 Panthrakikos 16 6 2 8 17 20 20
9 Panathinaikos 16 5 7 4 17 17 20
10 Xanthi 16 4 6 6 14 16 18
11 OFI Crete 16 4 5 7 16 21 17
12 Platanias 16 4 5 7 14 19 17
13 Aris Salonika 16 3 7 6 14 23 16
-------------------------
14 Veria 16 3 6 7 10 20 15
15 AEK Athens 16 3 3 10 12 20 12
15 Kerkyra 16 2 6 8 7 21 12
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation