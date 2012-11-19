Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 19
Asteras Tripolis 3 Atromitos Athinon 0
Sunday, November 18
OFI Crete 0 Levadiakos 2
Panathinaikos 2 PAOK Salonika 0
Veria 0 AEK Athens 4
Xanthi 0 Panthrakikos 0
Saturday, November 17
Aris Salonika 1 PAS Giannena 2
Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Kerkyra 0
Panionios 4 Platanias 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 11 10 1 0 28 5 31
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 11 7 2 2 16 7 23
3 Panionios 11 7 0 4 14 10 21
4 Asteras Tripolis 11 6 2 3 15 5 20
5 Atromitos Athinon 11 4 5 2 9 8 17
-------------------------
6 Panathinaikos 11 4 6 1 11 7 16
7 PAS Giannena 11 4 3 4 10 9 15
8 OFI Crete 11 3 4 4 11 13 13
9 Levadiakos 11 3 3 5 7 11 12
9 Platanias 11 3 3 5 10 14 12
11 Kerkyra 11 2 5 4 6 12 11
12 Panthrakikos 11 3 1 7 8 15 10
12 Xanthi 11 2 4 5 6 14 10
-------------------------
14 Aris Salonika 11 2 4 5 10 16 10
15 Veria 11 2 3 6 6 16 9
16 AEK Athens 11 2 2 7 8 13 8
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation