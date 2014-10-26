Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Kerkyra 1 Platanias 2
OFI Crete 2 Asteras Tripolis 3
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Panathinaikos 0
Panaitolikos Agrinion 3 Panthrakikos 1
PAOK Salonika 4 Veria 1
Saturday, October 25
Atromitos Athinon 1 Ergotelis 1
Levadiakos 1 Panionios 0
PAS Giannina 0 Kalloni 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 PAOK Salonika 7 6 1 0 19 3 19
-------------------------
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 7 5 1 1 14 5 16
3 Veria 7 5 0 2 11 11 15
4 Kalloni 7 4 2 1 7 2 14
5 Asteras Tripolis 7 4 1 2 10 9 13
-------------------------
6 Atromitos Athinon 7 3 2 2 5 4 11
7 Kerkyra 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
8 Panathinaikos 7 3 1 3 8 8 10
9 Platanias 7 3 0 4 8 10 9
10 PAS Giannina 7 2 3 2 7 8 9
11 OFI Crete 7 3 0 4 6 12 9
12 Panaitolikos Agrinion 7 1 4 2 6 6 7
13 Panionios 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
14 Xanthi 6 1 3 2 7 7 6
15 Levadiakos 7 1 2 4 7 11 5
-------------------------
16 Panthrakikos 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
-------------------------
17 Ergotelis 7 1 2 4 9 13 5
18 Niki Volos 6 1 0 5 3 12 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation play-off
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
Xanthi v Niki Volos (1730)