Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 3
Atromitos Athinon 1 PAOK Salonika 0
Sunday, September 2
Aris Salonika 0 OFI Crete 0
Asteras Tripolis 3 Kerkyra 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 4 Levadiakos 0
Saturday, September 1
Platanias 2 Panthrakikos 0
Veria 0 Panionios 1
Xanthi 1 AEK Athens 0
Friday, August 31
Panathinaikos 1 PAS Giannena 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Asteras Tripolis 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
1 Atromitos Athinon 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 2 0 0 6 1 6
1 Panionios 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
5 Panathinaikos 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Platanias 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
5 Xanthi 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
8 PAOK Salonika 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
9 OFI Crete 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
9 PAS Giannena 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Aris Salonika 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
12 AEK Athens 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
12 Kerkyra 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
12 Levadiakos 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
12 Panthrakikos 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
12 Veria 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5-7: Champions League Play-off