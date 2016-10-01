Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Iraklis 1 Panionios 2
Kerkyra 0 PAS Giannina 1
Levadiakos 1 Larissa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Panionios 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 3 2 1 0 7 0 7
3 Platanias 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
4 PAS Giannina 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
5 AEK 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
6 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 2 0 1 8 3 6
7 Larissa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
8 PAOK Salonika * 3 2 1 0 4 2 4
9 Levadiakos 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
10 Panetolikos 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
11 Kerkyra 4 1 0 3 3 4 3
12 Veria 3 1 0 2 3 9 3
13 Atromitos 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
14 Iraklis 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
-------------------------
15 Xanthi 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
16 Asteras Tripolis 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Veria v PAOK Salonika (1300)
Panathinaikos v Asteras Tripolis (1515)
Platanias v Panetolikos (1515)
Olympiakos Piraeus v AEK (1730)
Monday, October 3
Xanthi v Atromitos (1630)