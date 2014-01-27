Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 27
Ergotelis 0 Panaitolikos Agrinion 1
Sunday, January 26
Asteras Tripolis 0 OFI Crete 0
Levadiakos 4 Aris Salonika 3
Panthrakikos 4 Panionios 1
PAOK Salonika 4 Veria 1
Xanthi 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
Saturday, January 25
Atromitos Athinon 1 PAS Giannena 0
Kalloni 0 Apollon Smyrni 0
Panathinaikos 1 Platanias 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 21 19 2 0 61 6 59
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 21 15 3 3 41 19 48
3 Atromitos Athinon 21 11 7 3 30 14 40
4 Panathinaikos 21 12 3 6 33 18 39
5 Asteras Tripolis 21 9 9 3 30 18 36
-------------------------
6 Panaitolikos Agrinion 21 8 6 7 23 18 30
7 Panthrakikos 21 8 6 7 30 32 30
8 OFI Crete 21 6 8 7 18 22 26
9 Kalloni 21 8 2 11 22 37 26
10 Xanthi 21 7 4 10 27 33 25
11 Panionios 21 6 6 9 19 25 24
12 Levadiakos 21 7 2 12 23 39 23
13 PAS Giannena 21 7 2 12 21 32 23
14 Apollon Smyrni 21 5 6 10 24 33 21
14 Ergotelis 21 4 9 8 21 27 21
-------------------------
16 Platanias 21 4 7 10 18 30 19
-------------------------
17 Veria 21 4 6 11 19 37 18
18 Aris Salonika 21 2 6 13 18 38 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
16: Relegation