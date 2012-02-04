BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Greek championship results and standings on Saturday. Ergotelis 0 OFI Crete 1 Kerkyra 1 PAS Giannena 2 Levadiakos 1 Panathinaikos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Panathinaikos 20 15 3 2 38 16 48 ------------------------- 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 19 13 4 2 42 14 43 3 PAOK Salonika 19 10 5 4 28 15 35 4 AEK Athens 19 10 4 5 26 20 34 5 OFI Crete 20 9 5 6 22 16 32 ------------------------- 6 Xanthi 19 8 5 6 24 18 29 7 Atromitos Athinon 18 7 6 5 16 16 27 8 Aris Salonika 19 6 7 6 18 17 25 9 Ergotelis 20 6 4 10 19 27 22 10 Panionios 19 6 4 9 17 19 22 11 Asteras Tripolis 18 6 4 8 11 19 22 12 PAS Giannena 18 4 5 9 16 23 17 13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 17 4 5 8 12 19 17 ------------------------- 14 Levadiakos 16 3 4 9 10 25 13 15 Kerkyra 18 2 6 10 10 25 12 16 Doxa Drama 15 1 3 11 3 23 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Asteras Tripolis v Doxa Drama (1300) Panaitolikos Agrinion v Atromitos Athinon (1300) AEK Athens v Panionios (1515) PAOK Salonika v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Xanthi v Aris Salonika (1730)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi