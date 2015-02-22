Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Asteras Tripolis 6 OFI Crete 1
Panathinaikos 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Panionios 1 Levadiakos 0
Platanias 1 Kerkyra 1
Saturday, February 21
Kalloni 1 PAS Giannina 0
Niki Volos 0 Xanthi 3 awd.
Panthrakikos 0 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0
Veria 1 PAOK Salonika 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 25 18 4 3 56 16 58
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 25 17 4 4 44 19 55
3 PAOK Salonika 25 16 2 7 47 33 50
4 Asteras Tripolis 25 13 5 7 43 27 44
5 Panaitolikos Agrinion 25 11 9 5 34 18 42
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 25 9 10 6 38 32 37
7 PAS Giannina 25 9 10 6 34 27 37
8 Veria 25 9 7 9 34 41 34
9 Atromitos Athinon 23 8 10 5 26 18 34
10 Kerkyra 25 8 7 10 27 27 31
11 Kalloni 25 7 10 8 22 26 31
12 Panionios 25 7 7 11 27 34 28
13 Panthrakikos 25 6 10 9 23 33 28
14 Platanias 25 7 6 12 20 25 27
-------------------------
15 Ergotelis 24 5 7 12 28 48 22
16 Levadiakos 25 5 7 13 24 27 22
17 OFI Crete * 24 7 2 15 25 48 13
R18 Niki Volos** 25 2 1 22 7 60 -6
-------------------------
* Deducted 10 points.
** Niki Volos officially relegated with -6 points.
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 23
Ergotelis v Atromitos Athinon (1730)