Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 23
Kalloni 2 Panthrakikos 0
Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Xanthi 0
Panionios 0 Asteras Tripolis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 19 18 1 0 49 11 55
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 18 11 3 4 31 15 36
3 PAOK Salonika 18 9 6 3 30 21 33
4 Panathinaikos * 18 11 2 5 26 14 32
5 Asteras Tripolis 19 8 4 7 24 21 28
-------------------------
6 Panionios 19 8 4 7 21 18 28
7 Levadiakos 17 6 5 6 16 20 23
8 Iraklis 18 5 7 6 17 20 22
9 PAS Giannina 18 6 3 9 21 29 21
10 Platanias 18 5 5 8 17 21 20
11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 18 5 5 8 20 30 20
12 Xanthi 19 3 10 6 17 20 19
13 Veria 18 4 7 7 11 17 19
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 17 5 3 9 13 18 18
15 Panthrakikos 19 2 7 10 12 31 13
16 Kalloni 19 2 4 13 14 33 10
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
Levadiakos v Panathinaikos (1300)
Atromitos Athinon v PAS Giannina (1515)
Veria v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1515)
AEK Athens v PAOK Salonika (1730)
Monday, January 25
Iraklis v Platanias (1730)