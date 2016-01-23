Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 23 Kalloni 2 Panthrakikos 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Xanthi 0 Panionios 0 Asteras Tripolis 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 19 18 1 0 49 11 55 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 18 11 3 4 31 15 36 3 PAOK Salonika 18 9 6 3 30 21 33 4 Panathinaikos * 18 11 2 5 26 14 32 5 Asteras Tripolis 19 8 4 7 24 21 28 ------------------------- 6 Panionios 19 8 4 7 21 18 28 7 Levadiakos 17 6 5 6 16 20 23 8 Iraklis 18 5 7 6 17 20 22 9 PAS Giannina 18 6 3 9 21 29 21 10 Platanias 18 5 5 8 17 21 20 11 Panaitolikos Agrinion 18 5 5 8 20 30 20 12 Xanthi 19 3 10 6 17 20 19 13 Veria 18 4 7 7 11 17 19 ------------------------- 14 Atromitos Athinon 17 5 3 9 13 18 18 15 Panthrakikos 19 2 7 10 12 31 13 16 Kalloni 19 2 4 13 14 33 10 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 24 Levadiakos v Panathinaikos (1300) Atromitos Athinon v PAS Giannina (1515) Veria v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1515) AEK Athens v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, January 25 Iraklis v Platanias (1730)