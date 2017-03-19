BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Asteras Tripolis 1 PAS Giannina 1 Panathinaikos 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 PAOK Salonika 1 Panionios 0 Xanthi 2 Levadiakos 2 Saturday, March 18 Atromitos 0 AEK 1 Larissa 1 Panetolikos 0 Veria 4 Kerkyra 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 25 17 3 5 45 14 54 ------------------------- 2 Panionios 25 14 6 5 31 16 48 3 PAOK Salonika * 25 15 4 6 37 17 46 4 Panathinaikos 25 12 9 4 38 14 45 5 AEK 25 11 10 4 42 19 43 ------------------------- 6 Xanthi 25 11 7 7 27 23 40 7 Platanias 24 10 8 6 29 26 38 8 Atromitos 25 10 5 10 24 32 35 9 PAS Giannina 25 8 10 7 27 25 34 10 Kerkyra 25 7 8 10 20 28 29 11 Panetolikos 25 7 6 12 26 32 27 12 Larissa 25 5 9 11 21 34 24 13 Asteras Tripolis 25 5 7 13 24 41 22 14 Levadiakos 25 4 7 14 20 43 19 ------------------------- 15 Iraklis 24 2 10 12 18 34 16 16 Veria 25 3 7 15 15 46 16 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 20 Platanias v Iraklis (1730)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)