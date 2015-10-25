Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Atromitos Athinon 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 2
Panionios 0 Veria 1
Panthrakikos 0 Xanthi 0
PAOK Salonika 3 Panathinaikos 1
PAS Giannina 1 Asteras Tripolis 2
Saturday, October 24
AEK Athens 5 Iraklis 1
Kalloni 0 Levadiakos 0
Panaitolikos Agrinion 1 Platanias 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 8 8 0 0 24 4 24
-------------------------
2 Panathinaikos 8 6 0 2 15 6 18
3 AEK Athens 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
4 PAOK Salonika 8 4 2 2 14 11 14
5 Panionios 8 4 1 3 11 8 13
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 8 3 3 2 10 9 12
7 Levadiakos 8 3 2 3 8 10 11
8 Veria 8 3 2 3 7 8 11
9 Atromitos Athinon 8 3 0 5 6 8 9
10 Platanias 8 2 2 4 9 11 8
11 PAS Giannina 8 2 2 4 11 17 8
12 Xanthi 8 1 5 2 4 6 8
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 8 2 2 4 10 17 8
-------------------------
14 Iraklis 8 1 4 3 8 13 7
15 Kalloni 8 1 3 4 6 10 6
16 Panthrakikos 8 0 3 5 2 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation