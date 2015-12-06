Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
AEK Athens 3 Kalloni 0
PAOK Salonika 2 Panionios 1
PAS Giannina 0 Levadiakos 1
Veria 0 Panathinaikos 1
Saturday, December 5
Asteras Tripolis 1 Iraklis 2
Panthrakikos 3 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Xanthi 0 Platanias 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 12 0 0 35 8 36
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 13 8 2 3 22 11 26
3 Panathinaikos 12 8 1 3 18 8 25
4 PAOK Salonika 13 6 4 3 23 18 22
5 Panionios 13 7 1 5 18 13 22
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 13 6 3 4 16 15 21
7 Platanias 13 5 3 5 16 15 18
8 Levadiakos 13 5 3 5 12 15 18
9 Iraklis 13 4 5 4 13 16 17
10 Xanthi 13 3 6 4 11 12 15
11 PAS Giannina 13 4 2 7 16 23 14
12 Veria 13 3 5 5 8 12 14
13 Panaitolikos Agrinion 12 3 3 6 13 23 12
-------------------------
14 Atromitos Athinon 12 3 0 9 8 15 9
15 Kalloni 13 1 4 8 11 22 7
16 Panthrakikos 13 1 4 8 11 25 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 7
Panaitolikos Agrinion v Atromitos Athinon (1730)