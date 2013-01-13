Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 13
OFI Crete 2 Aris Salonika 0
Panionios 1 Veria 1
PAOK Salonika 0 Atromitos Athinon 0
PAS Giannena 0 Panathinaikos 0
Saturday, January 12
AEK Athens 1 Xanthi 0
Levadiakos 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Panthrakikos 1 Platanias 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 17 14 3 0 39 10 45
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 17 10 5 2 25 10 35
3 Atromitos Athinon 17 7 8 2 17 12 29
4 Asteras Tripolis 16 8 4 4 22 11 28
5 Levadiakos 17 7 3 7 13 14 24
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannena 17 6 5 6 16 15 23
7 Panionios 17 7 1 9 19 23 22
8 Panthrakikos 17 6 3 8 18 21 21
9 Panathinaikos 17 5 8 4 17 17 21
10 OFI Crete 17 5 5 7 18 21 20
11 Platanias 17 4 6 7 15 20 18
12 Xanthi 17 4 6 7 14 17 18
13 Aris Salonika 17 3 7 7 14 25 16
14 Veria 17 3 7 7 11 21 16
-------------------------
15 AEK Athens 17 4 3 10 13 20 15
16 Kerkyra 16 2 6 8 7 21 12
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 14
Kerkyra v Asteras Tripolis (1730)