Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Olympiakos Piraeus 3 AEK 0
Panathinaikos 3 Asteras Tripolis 1
Platanias 0 Panetolikos 0
Veria 0 PAOK Salonika 0
Saturday, October 1
Iraklis 1 Panionios 2
Kerkyra 0 PAS Giannina 1
Levadiakos 1 Larissa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Panathinaikos 4 3 1 0 10 1 10
-------------------------
2 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 3 0 1 11 3 9
3 Panionios 4 3 0 1 8 3 9
4 Platanias 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
5 AEK 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannina 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
7 PAOK Salonika * 4 2 2 0 4 2 5
8 Larissa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
9 Panetolikos 4 1 2 1 3 2 5
10 Levadiakos 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
11 Veria 4 1 1 2 3 9 4
12 Kerkyra 4 1 0 3 3 4 3
13 Atromitos 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
14 Iraklis 4 0 2 2 4 6 2
-------------------------
15 Xanthi 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
16 Asteras Tripolis 4 0 0 4 2 9 0
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 3
Xanthi v Atromitos (1630)