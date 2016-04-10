April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
AEK Athens 2 Panionios 0
Asteras Tripolis 0 Panathinaikos 0
Kalloni 2 Atromitos Athinon 4
Panaitolikos Agrinion 2 Olympiakos Piraeus 5
Panthrakikos 0 Iraklis 3
PAOK Salonika 2 Levadiakos 0
PAS Giannina 2 Platanias 0
Veria 1 Xanthi 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 29 27 1 1 76 16 82
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 29 17 6 6 43 18 57
3 Panathinaikos * 29 17 4 8 46 25 52
4 PAOK Salonika 29 13 8 8 45 32 47
5 Panionios 29 12 8 9 33 26 44
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannina 29 11 6 12 35 40 39
7 Atromitos Athinon 29 11 6 12 25 31 39
8 Platanias 29 10 8 11 32 30 38
9 Asteras Tripolis 29 10 8 11 29 29 38
10 Panaitolikos Agrinion 29 9 7 13 30 46 34
11 Levadiakos 29 8 10 11 24 36 34
12 Iraklis 29 8 10 11 24 32 34
13 Xanthi 29 6 15 8 27 31 33
14 Veria 29 5 12 12 18 31 27
-------------------------
R15 Panthrakikos 29 3 8 18 17 52 17
R16 Kalloni 29 3 7 19 19 48 16
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation