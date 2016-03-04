March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Monday
Sunday, March 6
Iraklis Olympiakos Piraeus Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 1 1 60 12 67
-------------------------
2 AEK Athens 24 15 4 5 38 17 49
3 Panathinaikos * 24 14 3 7 36 20 42
4 PAOK Salonika 24 10 8 6 35 27 38
5 Panionios 24 10 6 8 26 22 36
-------------------------
6 Asteras Tripolis 24 9 6 9 26 25 33
7 Panaitolikos Agrinion 24 8 7 9 27 35 31
8 Levadiakos 24 8 7 9 21 28 31
9 Xanthi 24 6 12 6 23 22 30
10 Iraklis 24 7 9 8 20 24 30
11 PAS Giannina 24 8 4 12 27 38 28
12 Platanias 24 7 7 10 25 27 28
13 Atromitos Athinon 24 7 6 11 17 26 27
14 Veria 24 5 9 10 14 25 24
-------------------------
15 Kalloni 24 3 5 16 17 39 14
16 Panthrakikos 24 2 8 14 15 40 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
PAS Giannina v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300)
Platanias v Panionios (1515)
Sunday, March 6
Panathinaikos v Atromitos Athinon (1300)
Panthrakikos v PAOK Salonika (1515)
Veria v Levadiakos (1515)
Xanthi v Kalloni (1515)
Iraklis v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Postponed
Monday, March 7
Asteras Tripolis v AEK Athens (1730)