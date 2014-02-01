Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 1 Aris Salonika 1 Xanthi 1 OFI Crete 1 Panathinaikos 1 PAS Giannena 2 Levadiakos 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 21 19 2 0 61 6 59 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 21 15 3 3 41 19 48 3 Atromitos Athinon 21 11 7 3 30 14 40 4 Panathinaikos 22 12 4 6 34 19 40 5 Asteras Tripolis 21 9 9 3 30 18 36 ------------------------- 6 Panaitolikos Agrinion 21 8 6 7 23 18 30 7 Panthrakikos 21 8 6 7 30 32 30 8 OFI Crete 22 6 9 7 19 23 27 9 Kalloni 21 8 2 11 22 37 26 10 Xanthi 22 7 5 10 28 34 26 11 PAS Giannena 22 8 2 12 23 33 26 12 Panionios 21 6 6 9 19 25 24 13 Levadiakos 22 7 2 13 24 41 23 14 Apollon Smyrni 21 5 6 10 24 33 21 14 Ergotelis 21 4 9 8 21 27 21 ------------------------- 16 Platanias 21 4 7 10 18 30 19 ------------------------- 17 Veria 21 4 6 11 19 37 18 18 Aris Salonika 22 2 7 13 19 39 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 2 Olympiakos Piraeus v Panaitolikos Agrinion (1300) Apollon Smyrni v Atromitos Athinon (1515) Kalloni v Asteras Tripolis (1515) Panionios v Ergotelis (1515) Veria v Panthrakikos (1515) Platanias v PAOK Salonika (1730)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8