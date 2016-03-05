March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Saturday Sunday, March 6 Iraklis Olympiakos Piraeus Postponed Saturday, March 5 PAS Giannina 2 Panaitolikos Agrinion 0 Platanias 0 Panionios 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 24 22 1 1 60 12 67 ------------------------- 2 AEK Athens 24 15 4 5 38 17 49 3 Panathinaikos * 24 14 3 7 36 20 42 4 PAOK Salonika 24 10 8 6 35 27 38 5 Panionios 25 10 7 8 26 22 37 ------------------------- 6 Asteras Tripolis 24 9 6 9 26 25 33 7 Panaitolikos Agrinion 25 8 7 10 27 37 31 8 Levadiakos 24 8 7 9 21 28 31 9 PAS Giannina 25 9 4 12 29 38 31 10 Xanthi 24 6 12 6 23 22 30 11 Iraklis 24 7 9 8 20 24 30 12 Platanias 25 7 8 10 25 27 29 13 Atromitos Athinon 24 7 6 11 17 26 27 14 Veria 24 5 9 10 14 25 24 ------------------------- 15 Kalloni 24 3 5 16 17 39 14 16 Panthrakikos 24 2 8 14 15 40 14 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Panathinaikos v Atromitos Athinon (1300) Panthrakikos v PAOK Salonika (1515) Veria v Levadiakos (1515) Xanthi v Kalloni (1515) Iraklis v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Postponed Monday, March 7 Asteras Tripolis v AEK Athens (1730)