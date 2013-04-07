April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
Asteras Tripolis 0 Xanthi 1
Panathinaikos 0 Panionios 0
Panthrakikos 3 OFI Crete 1
Platanias 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 4
Saturday, April 6
Atromitos Athinon 0 Aris Salonika 1
Kerkyra 1 Levadiakos 2
PAOK Salonika 2 Veria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 28 23 4 1 61 14 73
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 28 16 8 4 43 19 56
3 Asteras Tripolis 28 16 5 7 38 19 53
4 Atromitos Athinon 28 10 12 6 23 20 42
5 PAS Giannena 27 10 8 9 25 22 38
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 28 10 8 10 25 23 38
7 Panathinaikos 28 9 11 8 28 27 36
8 Panionios 28 11 2 15 31 37 35
9 Levadiakos 28 9 7 12 21 32 34
10 Platanias 28 9 6 13 27 37 33
11 OFI Crete 28 8 7 13 30 42 31
12 AEK Athens 27 8 6 13 21 30 30
13 Veria 28 7 9 12 23 32 30
14 Panthrakikos 28 8 6 14 25 32 30
-------------------------
15 Aris Salonika 28 6 11 11 27 39 29
R16 Kerkyra 28 4 8 16 15 38 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 8
PAS Giannena v AEK Athens (1630)