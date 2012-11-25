Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 Asteras Tripolis 2 Panionios 1 Kerkyra 1 Veria 1 PAOK Salonika 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 Platanias 2 Panathinaikos 1 Saturday, November 24 AEK Athens 0 Levadiakos 1 Atromitos Athinon 1 Xanthi 0 PAS Giannena 1 OFI Crete 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 10 2 0 29 6 32 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika 12 7 3 2 17 8 24 3 Asteras Tripolis 12 7 2 3 17 6 23 4 Panionios 12 7 0 5 15 12 21 5 Atromitos Athinon 12 5 5 2 10 8 20 ------------------------- 6 PAS Giannena 12 5 3 4 11 9 18 7 Panathinaikos 12 4 6 2 12 9 16 8 Levadiakos 12 4 3 5 8 11 15 8 Platanias 12 4 3 5 12 15 15 10 OFI Crete 12 3 4 5 11 14 13 11 Kerkyra 12 2 6 4 7 13 12 12 Veria 12 2 4 6 7 17 10 13 Aris Salonika 11 2 4 5 10 16 10 ------------------------- 14 Xanthi 12 2 4 6 6 15 10 15 Panthrakikos 11 3 1 7 8 15 10 16 AEK Athens 12 2 2 8 8 14 8 ------------------------- * Panathinaikos deducted 2 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2-5: Champions League Play-off 14-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 26 Panthrakikos v Aris Salonika (1730)