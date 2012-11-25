Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
Asteras Tripolis 2 Panionios 1
Kerkyra 1 Veria 1
PAOK Salonika 1 Olympiakos Piraeus 1
Platanias 2 Panathinaikos 1
Saturday, November 24
AEK Athens 0 Levadiakos 1
Atromitos Athinon 1 Xanthi 0
PAS Giannena 1 OFI Crete 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 12 10 2 0 29 6 32
-------------------------
2 PAOK Salonika 12 7 3 2 17 8 24
3 Asteras Tripolis 12 7 2 3 17 6 23
4 Panionios 12 7 0 5 15 12 21
5 Atromitos Athinon 12 5 5 2 10 8 20
-------------------------
6 PAS Giannena 12 5 3 4 11 9 18
7 Panathinaikos 12 4 6 2 12 9 16
8 Levadiakos 12 4 3 5 8 11 15
8 Platanias 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
10 OFI Crete 12 3 4 5 11 14 13
11 Kerkyra 12 2 6 4 7 13 12
12 Veria 12 2 4 6 7 17 10
13 Aris Salonika 11 2 4 5 10 16 10
-------------------------
14 Xanthi 12 2 4 6 6 15 10
15 Panthrakikos 11 3 1 7 8 15 10
16 AEK Athens 12 2 2 8 8 14 8
-------------------------
* Panathinaikos deducted 2 points.
1: Champions League / EC I
2-5: Champions League Play-off
14-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 26
Panthrakikos v Aris Salonika (1730)