Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Asteras Tripolis 2 Iraklis 2 Atromitos 4 Platanias 1 Panathinaikos 2 Larissa 0 Panetolikos 0 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 Panionios 1 Levadiakos 3 PAOK Salonika 5 Kerkyra 1 PAS Giannina 1 AEK 1 Xanthi 3 Veria 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Olympiakos Piraeus 30 21 4 5 57 16 67 ------------------------- 2 PAOK Salonika * 30 20 4 6 52 19 61 3 Panathinaikos 30 16 9 5 45 19 57 4 AEK 30 14 11 5 54 23 53 5 Panionios 30 15 7 8 35 23 52 ------------------------- 6 Xanthi 30 13 9 8 34 25 48 7 Platanias 30 11 9 10 34 38 42 8 Atromitos 30 11 6 13 29 38 39 9 PAS Giannina 30 8 12 10 30 37 36 10 Kerkyra 30 8 8 14 22 43 32 11 Panetolikos 30 8 7 15 29 40 31 12 Iraklis 30 6 11 13 28 39 29 13 Asteras Tripolis 30 6 10 14 34 49 28 14 Larissa 30 6 10 14 23 42 28 ------------------------- R15 Levadiakos 30 6 8 16 27 49 26 R16 Veria 30 5 7 18 23 56 22 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-5: Champions League Play-off 15-16: Relegation
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara